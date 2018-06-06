Eat & Drink
Lisa Cumming
Posted 2 hours ago
swirlto

Toronto festival attendees furious over lack of food at event

Eat & Drink
Lisa Cumming
Posted 2 hours ago
A wine, beer and spirits festival in Toronto is in hot water after attendees are calling them out for a lack of food to pair with the beverages. 

SwirlTO, held at the Brick Works last Friday, was marketed as a "night of wine, spirits and beer tasting, together with distinctive food pairings." According to ticket holders, the bites that were there were few and far between.  

In previous years, food had been available

The festival had two tiers of tickets: general and VIP. The general admission tickets price was $70 and the VIP ticket was $95. 

Some attendees even going as far to call the lack of food "dangerous." 

The festival looks to have sent out an apology to attendees, tweeted out by an account called "Swirl TO Survivors" tagged with #SwirlTOsurvivors. 

"We'd like to apologize for the limited availability and flow of food at the event. We have heard your concern and we understand your frustration," reads what appears to be an email sent from SwirlTO to attendees.

"A surge in on-site ticket sales and resulting logistical challenges were difficult to overcome. Again, we would like to sincerely apologize if this meant that you did not get to enjoy your SwirlTO experience to the fullest." 

SwirlTO has not responded for comment. 

