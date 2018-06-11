Eat & Drink
Scarborough is getting its first Asian night market

Canada Day weekend is bringing Scarborough a three-day outdoor night market this year with food, music, shopping and more. 

On from Friday, June 29 at 3 p.m. to Sunday, July 1 at midnight, this market is taking place at Agincourt Mall and is the first night market to take place here. 

Entertainment is going down on a 30-foot stage and on June 30 there's going to be a movie night with the theme of Hong Kong Night Market. 

There will also be 20 different food vendors selling bubble tea, Taiwanese food, kebab, Mexican food, tornado fries, takoyaki, ice cream, snacks from Hong Kong and so much more.

It's not as big as Night It Up!, Taste of Asia or the Waterfront Night Market but it's still nice to add yet another night to Toronto's growing list of options.

