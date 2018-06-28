Eat & Drink
brunch toronto

The top 5 new brunch in Toronto

The top new brunch spots in Toronto are waking up the city with fresh ideas from countries around the world and great takes on classic favourites. We now have Japanese soufflé pancakes and brunch pasta carbonara, so get out of bed already and head to one of these just-opened restaurants for breakfast.

Here are my picks for the top new places for brunch in Toronto.

Hanabusa Cafe

Lineups snake out the door of this cutesy Kensington shop for a taste of the definitive version of Toronto’s latest food craze, fluffy, jiggly Japanese soufflé pancakes.

Ramona’s Kitchen

Tri-colour potatoes set this Thornhill spot apart when it comes to brunch. Perfectly poached eggs? Check. Silky hollandaise? Check. Breakfast poutine and banana bread french toast? Check and check.

City Betty

This self-proclaimed “seven season” restaurant in Leslieville serves dreamy brunches that change as often as Toronto’s fickle weather.

Sweet A La Mode

Crème brûlée french toast is served with white chocolate whipped cream at this Stockyards cafe and bakery that also does high tea.

Frankie’s Italian

Pasta carbonara and Tuscan white beans get topped with poached eggs for brunch at this Italian joint on Queen East between Logan and Booth avenues that used to be Lil’ Baci.

