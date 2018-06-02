Toronto's popular Halal supermarket expanding with huge new location

One of Toronto's favourite Halal supermarkets is opening a big second location this summer.

This soon-to-open Iqbal Halal Foods Superstore will debut in July at 4099 Erin Mills Parkway in Mississauga and will reportedly be much bigger than the original Iqbal Halal Foods in Thorncliffe Park .

The grocer is known for its selection of tropical fruits and vegetables, Halal certified meat, imported dry goods and many kinds of bulk spices, nuts and snacks.

The new store will replace what used to be a Four Seasons Marketplace.