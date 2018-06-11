Halal chain Burgers n' Fries Forever coming to Toronto

It seems like burgers are served absolutely everywhere, but the classic eat that's beloved by all seems to have missed out on the extravagant food trends that have taken over desserts. Well, not anymore.

Popular Ottawa burger chain Burgers n' Fries Forever (BFF) is bringing their crazy burger creations to Toronto and landing at 182 Ossington Avenue, beside Superpoint, hopefully by the end of the summer.

A post shared by BURGERS N' FRIES FOREVER (@burgersnfriesforever) on Apr 3, 2018 at 9:08am PDT

Not sure what to get? How about a little bit of everything with a grilled cheeseburger.

Thought about going for Mexican, but the urge for a burg overcame you? No sweat, there's a creation for that type of hungry.

If you're not feeling a burger that day for whatever reason, BFF also does poutine, loaded fries, hot dogs and salads. Plus simple chocolate or vanilla milkshakes.

All the meat in this shop is halal, including the beef bacon. They also serve veggie gravy, with the option to go for gluten-free buns and vegan patties. The fries are hand-cut and double-fried, they grind their own beef and make the sauces from scratch.

Wow, I can already smell the line.