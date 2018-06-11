Eat & Drink
Lisa Cumming
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
burgers n fries toronto

Halal chain Burgers n' Fries Forever coming to Toronto

Eat & Drink
Lisa Cumming
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

It seems like burgers are served absolutely everywhere, but the classic eat that's beloved by all seems to have missed out on the extravagant food trends that have taken over desserts. Well, not anymore. 

Popular Ottawa burger chain Burgers n' Fries Forever (BFF) is bringing their crazy burger creations to Toronto and landing at 182 Ossington Avenue, beside Superpoint, hopefully by the end of the summer.  

Not sure what to get? How about a little bit of everything with a grilled cheeseburger. 

Nothing says eff my responsibilities more than a grilled cheeseburger 🍔🧀😂

A post shared by BURGERS N' FRIES FOREVER (@burgersnfriesforever) on

Thought about going for Mexican, but the urge for a burg overcame you? No sweat, there's a creation for that type of hungry. 

If you're not feeling a burger that day for whatever reason, BFF also does poutine, loaded fries, hot dogs and salads. Plus simple chocolate or vanilla milkshakes. 

All the meat in this shop is halal, including the beef bacon. They also serve veggie gravy, with the option to go for gluten-free buns and vegan patties. The fries are hand-cut and double-fried, they grind their own beef and make the sauces from scratch. 

Wow, I can already smell the line.

Lead photo by

@burgersnfriesforever

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Scarborough is getting its first Asian night market

Halal chain Burgers n' Fries Forever coming to Toronto

10 restaurants for Father's Day brunch in Toronto

This Week on DineSafe: Ali Baba's, Bosk, Burger's Priest, Hy's, Freshii, Il Fornello

Downsview Park Merchant's Market is Toronto's most underrated food court

The best and worst No Frills in Toronto

The top 30 Thai restaurants in Toronto by neighbourhood

Loblaws ridiculed over what do you feel guilty about tweet