Halal chain Burgers n' Fries Forever coming to Toronto
It seems like burgers are served absolutely everywhere, but the classic eat that's beloved by all seems to have missed out on the extravagant food trends that have taken over desserts. Well, not anymore.
What's this triple patty beast? IT'S TO ANNOUNCE OUR 3RD LOCATION IN TORONTO 😎 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Tag 3 friends for a chance to win our biggest TAGGIN TUESDAYS yet - you and your 3 BFFs will ALL win a free meal! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Our new location is located at 182 Ossington Avenue! We’re hoping to be open by end of summer (don't ask when — we just got the keys yesterday fam 😂) ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Check out our stories for more deets from our founder 💪
Popular Ottawa burger chain Burgers n' Fries Forever (BFF) is bringing their crazy burger creations to Toronto and landing at 182 Ossington Avenue, beside Superpoint, hopefully by the end of the summer.
Not sure what to get? How about a little bit of everything with a grilled cheeseburger.
Thought about going for Mexican, but the urge for a burg overcame you? No sweat, there's a creation for that type of hungry.
If you're not feeling a burger that day for whatever reason, BFF also does poutine, loaded fries, hot dogs and salads. Plus simple chocolate or vanilla milkshakes.
All the meat in this shop is halal, including the beef bacon. They also serve veggie gravy, with the option to go for gluten-free buns and vegan patties. The fries are hand-cut and double-fried, they grind their own beef and make the sauces from scratch.
Wow, I can already smell the line.
