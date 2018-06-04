Adelaide Eats outdoor market is not returning to Toronto this summer

Lunchtime is taking a bit of a hit in the Financial District this summer with the absence of Adelaide Eats: an outdoor food court and market that's been giving office workers an al fresco option since 2016.

The culinary oasis, originally known as Front Street Foods Market at Adelaide Place, was known for bringing some of Toronto's best chefs, bakers, artisans and restaurants together on the second floor terrace of Adelaide Place at 150 York Street.

Last year, local vendors could be found serving up such delicacies as fried chicken, paella, empanadas, brisket, bao, burgers, jerk chicken, ice cream sandwiches and more.

Every weekday, all June and July. It was glorious.

For those of you wondering when the market will finally open for 2018, well... it won't.

Toronto Market Co., the organization behind Adelaide Eats, says the outdoor food court "will not be on this summer."

Instead, the group is working on "a number of other great markets with local participants in that area of the city."

Details will be available soon, according to organizers, but no word yet on whether the prime location at 150 York Street will still be in the mix.

In the meantime, I suppose you could buy something from The Path and bring it outside to eat. Good luck finding stuff like fried plantains from La Fiesta down there, though. The Path isn't exactly food truck friendly.