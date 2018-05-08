Brampton man rides a tractor to Tim Horton's drive-thru

Today I learned that you can ride your tractor to the Tim Horton's drive-thru at Steeles Avenue and McLaughlin Road in Brampton and grab a coffee like it's no big deal.

It might not be, given everything else that's gone down in that that parking lot (remember the stick brawl of December 2017?).

For people who aren't used to seeing farm equipment driven around in the city, however, it's something — something weird and / or humorous enough to get tens of thousands of views on the internet, at least.

Brampton-based Twitter user Jaskaran Sandhu shared video footage of a gentleman riding a red tractor through the drive-thru at a Tim Hortons near Sheridan College on Monday afternoon.

Someone in #Brampton just rode through a Tim Hortons drive-thru window on a tractor https://t.co/eP6kuTLlpO pic.twitter.com/PTqr0G14dH — blogTO (@blogTO) May 8, 2018

"Brampton is the greatest place on earth," he wrote in the caption, along with a tractor emoji.

The tweet was quickly picked up and posted to Reddit, where viewers in both the r/Brampton and r/Toronto subreddits explained what was going on.

"This Timmys is on the border of Caledon, so I'd assume that dude actually uses his tractor," wrote one commenter. Another wrote similarly that "someone on a tractor is a very normal sight" in the nearby rural town.

Whatever the case, the driver's cool attitude, shiny tractor and matching red pants make this video hard to watch without smiling.

As someone replied to Sandhu on Twitter, "coolest person in Canada award goes to... that guy!"