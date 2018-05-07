This Week on DineSafe: Poke Guys, Shoeless Joe's, Cibo, Happy Lemon, Wild Wing

This week on DineSafe a number of chain restaurants across Toronto got busted including a Shoeless Joe's which managed to rack up a heaping eight infractions.

Discover what local restaurants landed in hot water with city health inspectors this week on DineSafe.

Cibo (2472 Yonge St.)

Inspected on: April 30, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 1, Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.

Inspected on: May 1, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 8 (Minor: 3, Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Storing ice in unsanitary manner.

Inspected on: May 1, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated and operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.

Inspected on: May 3, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Happy Lemon (5425 Yonge St.)

Inspected on: May 3, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Hero Certified Burgers (1800 Sheppard Ave. East)

Inspected on: May 3, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Aroma Espresso Bar (430 King St. West)

Inspected on: May 4, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.

Poke Guys (112 Elizabeth St.)

Inspected on: May 4, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.

Wild Wing (107 Church St.)