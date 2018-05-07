This Week on DineSafe: Poke Guys, Shoeless Joe's, Cibo, Happy Lemon, Wild Wing

This week on DineSafe a number of chain restaurants across Toronto got busted including a Shoeless Joe's which managed to rack up a heaping eight infractions.
Discover what local restaurants landed in hot water with city health inspectors this week on DineSafe.
Cibo (2472 Yonge St.)
- Inspected on: April 30, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 1, Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.
- Inspected on: May 1, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 8 (Minor: 3, Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Storing ice in unsanitary manner.
- Inspected on: May 1, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated and operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.
- Inspected on: May 3, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: May 3, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: May 3, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: May 4, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.
Poke Guys (112 Elizabeth St.)
- Inspected on: May 4, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.
- Inspected on: May 4, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 3, Significant: 3)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.