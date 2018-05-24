Toronto restaurant going vegan for two days each week

From the team that put Malaysian street food on the map in one of Toronto's most vibrant neighbourhoods comes a new, even more modern interpretation of Malay and Nyonya cuisine.

Introducing Fat Choi: a meat-free concept restaurant by Soos, the family-owned Southeast Asian fixture at 94 Ossington Avenue.

"Soos has a little sister and she's vegan..." reads a website for the new restaurant, which launches on June 4. "Please join us at Fat Choi for some delicious plant based prosperity."

Like Soos, Fat Choi will be located on Lower Ossington. In fact, it'll be located in the exact same space as its older sister, but only on Mondays and Tuesdays — for now.

"Soos is only open five nights a week, Wednesday to Sunday," explained Soos manager Lauren Soo. "We've been brainstorming the concept and looking for a location for 'Fat Choi' for some time, but haven't found the right spot yet."

"We thought that introducing it in our favourite neighbourhood and utilizing the two days we're normally closed would be a great way to get our feet wet and test the waters," she continued.

"A few of the Soos team members have enjoyed a plant based lifestyle for about a year now, so this is a passion project for us all."

Soo says that Fat Choi guests can expect the same delicious flavours and cooking techniques Soos is known for, but in dishes that are 100 per cent vegan.

A new menu from chef Tricia Soo is "still blooming," according to Fat Choi's website, but "almost ready for harvest."

"Under the wing of chef Tricia Soo, we bring you a menu of delicious flavours and familiar, comforting Asian eats that are completely plant based," reads the site.

"We are so excited to share Fat Choi with you, and hope that one day soon, she can have a nest of her own!"