Eat & Drink
Lisa Power
Posted 26 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
ribfest toronto 2018

The top 6 ribfests in Toronto this summer

Ribfests are back in Toronto for summer 2018 so you'd better break out your eatin' pants and custom bib. Here are some of the most notable ones.

  • Events you might want to check out
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • Beaches Ribfest
      June 15-17
      Beaches Ribfest
      The smell of barbecued ribs takes over the Beaches with this fest that has a new feature this year: an on-site craft beer market featuring a ton of Toronto breweries.
      Woodbine Park
    • Toronto Ribfest
      June 29 - July 2
      Toronto Ribfest
      Arguably one of the largest ribfest celebrations of the year, some of the biggest names in the rib game serve up some of the best ribs in the country.
      Centennial Park
    • Markham Rotary Ribfest
      July 6-8
      Markham Rotary Ribfest
      BBQ ribs, pulled pork and chicken from notable vendors lands in Markham — featuring food trucks, a beer and wine tent and live music.
      East Parking Lot
    • Thornhill Ribfest
      July 27-29
      Thornhill Ribfest
      A whole weekend full of ribs is on along with a newly established craft beer market, a wine and spirits area and life-sized board games.
      Dufferin and Clark Community Centre
    • Woodbridge Ribfest
      August 10-12
      Woodbridge Ribfest
      Vaughan plays host to this huge festival of ribs with entertainment, world-class ribs and food vendors, rides and games.
      Woodbridge Fairgrounds
    • CNE Ribfest
      August 17 - September 3
      CNE Ribfest
      With the opening of the CNE comes Ribfest, including the ulimtate showdown to see which vendor has the best rib recipe.
      Exhibition Place Bandshell Park
Lead photo by

Jesse Milns

