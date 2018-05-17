Popular sandwich shop Meat & Bread is opening a Toronto location

Do you like meat? And also bread? Do you like meat and bread together with various sauces and sometimes cheese? You will like Meat & Bread.

A Vancouver-based sandwich chain with what might be the most appropriate name ever is expanding to Toronto, according to a listing from commercial real estate brokerage The Behar Group.

Meat & Bread, which you may recognize from The Food Network, is currently seeking a 1,000 to 1,500-square-foot space in downtown Toronto with "strong daytime and lunch traffic."

The company's stated areas of interest include Liberty Village, King and Bathurst, Queen and Spadina, Front and Jarvis, as well as a whole bunch of intersections along Yonge.

Whichever hood gets the honour, locals can expect a "changing menu comprised of three meat-focused options such as lamb, beef, veal or bison that are slow braised or roasted, always organic and carved to order."

The chain's signature offering of porchetta rubbed fennel, chilli salt and garlic, is available every day, as is something called a "souped-up cheese toastie."

They also sometimes tweet out code words that customers can use in store to order exclusive secret sandwiches, which is pretty cool, and are known to draw huge lineups for turkducken.

According to the Meat & Bread website, simplicity is key when it comes to making high quality sandwiches fast (though, as they also note, "we're not 'sandwich artists,' we're chefs.")

Whatever the chefs are up to, it's working. The chain, which opened in 2010, has already expanded into both Seattle and Calgary. Knowing how much Toronto loves meat, bread and anything new or trendy, it's safe to say they'll be a hit here too.

To quote Guy Fieri for the first and last time ever in my life, "Who would have thunk? Meat and bread... what a concept."