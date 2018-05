Farmers' markets in Toronto are a sign that spring weather is here to stay. If you're looking to discover what's fresh at local farms or eat treats from local vendors, Toronto's outdoor farmers' markets are a great seasonal option.

Here are the outdoor farmers' markets open in Toronto now, as well as those that will be opening in the weeks ahead.

Open this week

Trinity Bellwoods Farmers' Market: May 8 (Tuesdays, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.)

Davisville Village Market: May 8 (Tuesdays, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.)

Dufferin Grove Farmers' Market (Thursdays, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.)

Weston Farmers' Market: May 12 (Saturdays, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

St. Lawrence Farmers' Market (Saturdays, 5 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

Farmers' Market at Evergreen Brick Works (Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

Open next week

Ryerson University Farmers' Market: May 16 (Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

East York Farmers' Market: May 15 (Tuesdays, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Leslieville Farmers' Market: May 20 (Sundays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Open later this spring