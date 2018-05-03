Church St. to become one large beer garden at Toronto Pride

Welcome to the future, Toronto, because soon you'll be able to walk around with a drink at this year's Pride Toronto Street Fair from June 22 to 24.

Pride Toronto is introducing a program where attendees 19 and over can purchase an alcoholic drink and walk around with it through designated areas.

Dubbed Drinks on the Go, the program gives patrons the freedom to travel throughout the festival with drink in hand during open-carry hours.

The idea is to prevent lineups and overcrowding on patios and in beer gardens by letting festival goers chill out with a drink wherever they choose.

The bylaw that allows festivals to expand the designated drinking areas was relaxed in 2011, but only now are Toronto festivals starting to open up to the idea.

This year's festival footprint has extended further south on Church Street between Charles Street East and Dundas Street West.