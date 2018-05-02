New halal pub in Toronto doesn't serve booze

Canada just got its first-ever 100 per cent halal pub and restaurant, complete with monster chicken wings and sports playing around the clock.

Called Adam's Halal Pub, the new establishment looks like any other pub you'd expect to see in North York.

It's got cheese-stuffed burgers, jalapeño poppers, all-you-can-eat wing nights and huge TVs for Raptors, Leafs and Jays fans.

The only noticeable difference—and it's a pretty major one—is that this pub is alcohol-free.

Halal, according to the Islamic Council of Victoria, is a term designating any object or an action which is permissible to use or engage in, according to Islamic law.

Halal food is that which adheres to Islamic law, as defined in the Koran. Alcoholic drinks and intoxicants, in contrast, are considered haram (prohibited.)

Being that Adam's, located at 1760 Victoria park Avenue, is a Halal pub, it doesn't serve booze—but that doesn't mean you can't drink up.

All of the specialty coffee and dessert drinks posted to Instagram by the new restaurant so far look insanely decadent, like this "Oreo Chill" stacked with marshmallows and cookies.

