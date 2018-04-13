Toronto restaurant debuts cocaine-themed burger

A Toronto area burger joint is paying homage to Mexico's most famous drug lord this week with the release of something it calls the "El Chopo."

Inspired by the product that Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán is best known exporting, the new 8oz hamburger at Kookoo’s Kitchen has a lot going on: Double patties, double cheese, chocolate chip brioche buns, mushrooms, onions and proprietary "cock sauce."

There's also a Scarface-style mountain of icing sugar on top of and around the burger itself.

How much cock sauce would you consume for something like this on a plate?

A post shared by Kookoos kitchen™🍁✌️🍔 (@kookooskitchen1) on Apr 13, 2018 at 12:18pm PDT

Kookoo's Kitchen shared three separate photos of its latest creation on Instagram Friday afternoon, styled to the nines with a mirror, a straight razor, a rolled up piece of paper and a ketchup-bloodied napkin.

No actual drugs will be sold with the burger, of course – that would be highly illegal and, according to the restaurant, it retails for $15.

You can definitely get Kookoo's delivered in many parts of the city, but something tells me lines will be involved either way.