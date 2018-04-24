Eat & Drink
Lisa Power
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
No One Writes to the Colonel

Popular Little Italy bar closes after 8 years

If no one wrote to the colonel before, they certainly can't now as the College Street mainstay has closed.

In what is basically an eternity in Toronto bar time, No One Writes to the Colonel departs the Little Italy scene after 8 years in business. But  there's a silver lining here. In a note posted to Instagram, the bar says they'll be re-opening in a new location.

No One Writes to the Colonel first opened in 2010 and has since become a favourite among the litany of drinking holes near College and Bathurst. 

The bar amassed a loyal patronage and became known for its distinct living room type interior, chill front patio and good cocktails.

No word yet on where the new location will be.

Jesse Milns

