Woodbridge pizzeria Motorino Enoteca opening in downtown Toronto

Chef Domenic Chiaromonte is bringing his sleek, contemporary Italian restaurant Motorino Enoteca to Toronto — as in downtown Toronto.

Motorino already has two locations in the GTA – one in Woodbridge and one in King City – but the newest restaurant under the brand's umbrella is set to open right near the corner of Adelaide and Ontario streets.

"Motorino Enoteca is like a scene out of ​classic Italian movie," reads the restaurant's website. "Food, fun, vino and vespas set ​the stage for a great time out."

Diners can expect to find wood fired Napolitan pizza topped with San Marzano tomatoes and a choice of fior di latte or mozzarella di bufala, as well as salads, pastas, meat entrees and seafood dishes like frittura di pesce and lobster arancini.

Really good Italian food in a sexy-meets-sporty atmosphere, basically.

An opening date has yet to be announced, but Motorino Citta is "coming soon" to 466 Adelaide Street East.