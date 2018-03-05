Eat & Drink
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Motorino Adelaide Toronto

Woodbridge pizzeria Motorino Enoteca opening in downtown Toronto

Eat & Drink
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Chef Domenic Chiaromonte is bringing his sleek, contemporary Italian restaurant Motorino Enoteca to Toronto — as in downtown Toronto.

Motorino already has two locations in the GTA – one in Woodbridge and one in King City – but the newest restaurant under the brand's umbrella is set to open right near the corner of Adelaide and Ontario streets.

"Motorino Enoteca is like a scene out of ​classic Italian movie," reads the restaurant's website. "Food, fun, vino and vespas set ​the stage for a great time out."

Diners can expect to find wood fired Napolitan pizza topped with San Marzano tomatoes and a choice of fior di latte or mozzarella di bufala, as well as salads, pastas, meat entrees and seafood dishes like frittura di pesce and lobster arancini.

Really good Italian food in a sexy-meets-sporty atmosphere, basically.

An opening date has yet to be announced, but Motorino Citta is "coming soon" to 466 Adelaide Street East

Lead photo by

Motorino North

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Halo Top is now available in Toronto

Toronto nightclub takes heat over racist Asian theme night

Woodbridge pizzeria Motorino Enoteca opening in downtown Toronto

10 bars with extended 4am last call in Toronto this week

This Week on DineSafe: Red Lobster, McDonald's, Boston Pizza, Sugar Marmalade

Winnipeg chain Za Pizza Bistro opening Toronto location

Linda Modern Thai closes after 15 years

Toronto startup getting very popular with discount meal offers