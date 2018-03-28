Another vegan protest planned outside Toronto restaurant

In the spirit of strike while the iron's hot, animal rights activists are gearing up for yet another protest in front of Antler on Dundas West this weekend.

"We're gathering for a peaceful demonstration outside this restaurant that still thinks killing animals can be humane," reads a Facebook event created today by Toronto Animal Rights March.

"Previous protests have garnered massive media attention, let's build on the momentum!"

The demonstration is scheduled to take place this Saturday from 7:15 p.m. until 8:45 p.m. outside the restaurant at 1454 Dundas Street West.

A post shared by Maria (@mashuvashu) on Mar 7, 2018 at 8:40pm PST

Given how much of a frenzy was generated by the last Antler protest – or rather, by co-owner Michael Hunter's knife-happy reaction to it – it's likely that this will be a busier-than-usual demonstration.

It might not get the kind of attention vegan activists are looking for, though. Reservations have actually been soaring at Antler since video footage of last week's incident went viral, and Hunter is winning praise from around the world right now.

Still, their message is strong and clear: "Please join us," reads the Facebook event, "to let everyone know that no animal wants to be killed and eaten."

Whether you're with the activists, against them, or don't give a what either way, you've likely thought about what they believe sometime over the past few days – and that's kind of what protesting is meant to do. They're raising a ton of awareness.