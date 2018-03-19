This Week on DineSafe: Tim Hortons, King Slice, Druxy's, Amaya Express, Bake Code

Eat & Drink
This week on DineSafe, two Tim Hortons locations were busted by Toronto city health inspectors. One location landed a conditional pass after failing to provide adequate pest control. 

Discover what other Toronto spots got busted by city health inspectors this week on DineSafe.

Sushi Mugen (1105 Queen St. East)
  • Inspected on: March 12, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
Druxy's (610 University Ave.)
  • Inspected on: March 13, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
King Slice (1130 Queen St. West)
  • Inspected on: March 13, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Tim Hortons (1110 Don Mills Rd.)
  • Inspected on: March 13, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Employee failed to wash hands when required.
Amato Pizza (429 Yonge St.)
  • Inspected on: March 14, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Bake Code (4910 Yonge St.)
  • Inspected on: March 14, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Lin Garden (1806 Pharmacy Ave.)
  • Inspected on: March 14, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Druxy's (55 Yonge St.) 
  • Inspected on: March 15, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 8 (Minor: 5, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.
Popeye's (273 Yonge St.)
  • Inspected on: March 15, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 3, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Employee failed to wash hands when required.
Amaya Express (200 Front St. West)
  • Inspected on: March 16, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 1, Significant: 5)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Tim Hortons (33 University Ave.)
  • Inspected on: March 16, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A

Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.

