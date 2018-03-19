This Week on DineSafe: Tim Hortons, King Slice, Druxy's, Amaya Express, Bake Code

This week on DineSafe, two Tim Hortons locations were busted by Toronto city health inspectors. One location landed a conditional pass after failing to provide adequate pest control.

Discover what other Toronto spots got busted by city health inspectors this week on DineSafe.

Sushi Mugen (1105 Queen St. East)

Inspected on: March 12, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.

Inspected on: March 13, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

King Slice (1130 Queen St. West)

Inspected on: March 13, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Tim Hortons (1110 Don Mills Rd.)

Inspected on: March 13, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Employee failed to wash hands when required.

Amato Pizza (429 Yonge St.)

Inspected on: March 14, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Bake Code (4910 Yonge St.)

Inspected on: March 14, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Lin Garden (1806 Pharmacy Ave.)

Inspected on: March 14, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: March 15, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 8 (Minor: 5, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.

Inspected on: March 15, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 3, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Employee failed to wash hands when required.

Amaya Express (200 Front St. West)

Inspected on: March 16, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 1, Significant: 5)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Tim Hortons (33 University Ave.)