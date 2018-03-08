Malaysian coffee bun chain PappaRoti opening Toronto location

Here comes PappaRoti and its hot, sweet, tender buns with secret pockets of butter in the middle!

The addictive Malaysian bakery chain will be opening its first downtown Toronto location at 280 Spadina sometime this month, according to a recent job posting.

Known for its uniquely round, coffee-caramel-flavoured roti buns, PappaRoti has expanded from its roots in Southeast Asia to open more than 400 locations around the world since 2003.

This won't be the chain's first Canadian, or even its first GTA-based store. PappaRoti already exists in Montreal and Vancouver. Last year, it launched a food court stall within the Bramalea City Center as well – though that location has since closed.

A post shared by 채영🎀 (@__cy0314) on Jan 29, 2018 at 10:30pm PST

An official opening date has yet to be announced for the Malaysian bun spot on Spadina, but the company has its sights set on opening as early as this month.

A post shared by tiffaney lau (@bitesofvncvr) on Dec 24, 2017 at 7:28pm PST

When it's open, expect to find a warm and rustic ambiance with the smell of freshly baked caramel coffee buns "emerging from the oven all day long."