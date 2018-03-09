Mississauga is about to make food trucks more accessible than Toronto

Food trucks and the Toronto go together like peanut butter and jelly... on stale white bread with the crusts cut off.

We the people may love our street food, but regulating the industry has proven difficult for city officials in recent years – not to mention business owners.

The rules surrounding food truck permits seem to be at a standstill with extremely limited options where food trucks can park, leaving crowds confused about where they can get their fix of arepas or Beavertails and when and how.

Will Mississauga figure it out before Toronto does? Maybe.

Our neighbouring city's parks and forestry division is recommending a one-year pilot project that would allow for food trucks in nine different parks across the city, every day, from 7 a.m. - 11 p.m.

If approved, the project would begin this May and run until the end of next April.

Vendors, selected through a lottery process, would be able to set up shop at Jack Darling Memorial Park, Paul Coffey Park, Erindale Park, Mississauga Valley Park, Dunton Athletic Fields, R.K. McMillan Park, Syntex Green, Max Ward Sports Park and Meadowvale Sports Park.

Toronto had tried to do something similar back in 2013 at Woodbine Park, Sherbourne Common, Roundhouse Park, Canoe Landing and Allan Gardens.

It didn't quite work out.