Chinese chain Goubuli opening downtown Toronto location

A legendary Chinese restaurant known for their incredible steamed buns is opening a location in Chinatown this October.

Renowned internationally for their iconic baozi (Chinese buns) made of half-leaven dough and filled with juicy meat and a bit of soup, Goubuli will soon have a second spot on the ground floor of the Dragon Condo at 270 Spadina Avenue.

Goubuli is one of the oldest brands to come out of China, going all the way back to 1858. Originating in the northern city of Tianjin, the brand's name translates to "dog ignores" in mandarin – a play on the historic restaurant owner's tendency to ignore small talk during busy hours.

The restaurant's first Toronto location opened on West Beaver Creek in 2016 and saw major success due to their famous baozi – known to each feature 18 wrinkles on their crown – stuffed with fillings like juicy pork, crab, or shredded seafood.

The restaurant also serves Tianjin-style snacks like smoked meats and signature Northern dishes like handmade noodle soups and jelly fish with black vinegar.

Super authentic dishes include a traditional Beijing hot pot – served in an ornate copper pot – that's available through reservation only.