Dylan's Candy Bar just opened its first Toronto location

Warheads? Jellybellies? Giant freaking gumball machines? People in Toronto can finally feel like two kids in a cartoon candy store with the launch of Dylan's at Pearson International Airport.

Famously founded by fashion designer Ralph Lauren's daughter circa 2001, Dylan's Candy Bar has grown to become one of America's most popular sweet shop chains and Instagram backdrops.

The store has over 7,000 different confectionery products, life-size lollipop trees, sour patch kid cocktails, candy-themed accessories and colour-coded rows of goodies as far as the eye can see.

Its retro section alone is a freaking work of art.

Now, they've got a location in Toronto, too – though you'll have to go into an airport to experience it.

Dylan's Candy Bar announced this week that its long-rumoured expansion into Canada was finally official after 16 years in business south of the border.

You can find the store in Terminal 1 at Pearson, near Gate D20 – and hopefully, in the future, elsewhere in Toronto.

What better way to kill time while waiting for a plane, am I right?