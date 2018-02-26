Toronto is getting a sandwich festival

Ah, the sandwich, one of the best inventions known to mankind (fall back, penicillin).

There's no shortage of incredible spots in the city to grab two buns and your fave filling, but at last, you'll be able to celebrate the glory of sammies all in one place at Toronto's first sandwich festival.

On April 22, Toronto Sandwich Fest is throwing a one-day fiesta of sandwich vendors with beer, wine, and live music at Artscape Wychwood Barns.

With the purchase of a general ticket, you'll get a "sandwich passport" which will let you sample vendor sandwiches – from savoury to the ice cream kind – as well as the chance to win some undisclosed prizes.

The non-profit event will be held in two sessions: one from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and another that goes from 3 p.m to 6 p.m, with a total capacity of 1,000 tickets (judging by Toronto's love of sandwiches, you better snag them quick.)

There'll also be a sandwich design competition and some celebrity chef appearances (Jeff Mauro, perhaps?), plus a silent auction.

Proceeds of the event will go to The George Brown College Foundation and The Stop, a Toronto-based charity dedicated to food accessibility, meaning you can gorge yourself on sandwiches while fundraising for a good cause.