Toronto just got a 24 hour junk food delivery service

When was the last time you wanted – nay, needed – a chocolate bar and some ketchup chips at 3 a.m.? How about a can of sugar free Red Bull? Pop tarts? Pizza? Nerds?

If you can find it at a convenience store, you can probably get it from FryDayBox – only you won't have to leave the house, you can order whenever you want to, and you'll have it in your mouth within roughly half an hour.

Launched just one week ago, the new Toronto-based delivery service is already popping up on Instagram as customers show off their custom snack hauls.

A post shared by grayce | food | whisky (@moussetaco) on Feb 9, 2018 at 6:20am PST

"FrydayBox is a very unique concept," wrote one fan on the brand's Facebook page. "Much needed in Toronto where everything closes too soon and where the prices are too high."

Indeed, the prices aren't as bad as you might expect. You'll pay $1.60 for a normal chocolate bar, like a Twix or Crunchie, right now, and a bag of mini Rolo bites is actually even cheaper than it is at my local Metro store.

The real sell here, though, is that you can get fresh-cooked dinner food (think chicken nuggets and Jalepeno poppers) plus all of the candy, chips, cookies, ice cream, nuts, jerkies, dips, drinks and even home essentials like Tylenol and iPhone chargers all in one box. On one order. In 35 minutes or less.

It's like home grocery delivery but for 7/11. Home 7/11 delivery!

A post shared by Carmen (@ccarmen__) on Feb 9, 2018 at 7:48am PST

To use the service, you have to be in the FryDayBox delivery zone – which, right now, runs from Lakeshore up to St. Clair and from Keele to Bathurst.

If you live anywhere in or around Trinity Bellwoods, Little Italy, Liberty Village, Parkdale, Dufferin Grove, the Junction Triangle, Wychood or Roncesvalles, you're good.

All you need to do is register online via FryDayBox's website, Ubereats or Foodora, create a box of goodies, and wait for it to arrive. I love 2018.