Starbucks opening its first Reserve coffee bar in Toronto

Toronto is the latest city to get a Starbucks Reserve Bar. The 3,200 square foot space is due to open in just over at week at CF Shops at Don Mills. It'll be at least twice the size of a regular Starbucks store and serve the brand's most exclusive coffees — hence the name.

What's reserve coffee you may ask?

According to the Starbucks Reserve website, these coffees are the “most exalted, most sought-after, small lot coffees” hand picked by a Starbucks buyer “who spends the bulk of her time in the far flung coffee origins.”

You get the idea. High quality, rare coffee, that you’re not going to get at your average Starbucks location.

Last year, Shanghai got its first Starbucks Reserve Roastery, which generated quite a buzz. The space was 30,000 square feet and looked much more like an upscale food hall than a cafe.

Alas, Toronto isn't going to get something quite so outlandish, but fans of Starbucks still have something to be excited about.

The company calls their Reserve locations “theatres” for coffee. If the crowds in Toronto are anything like those at the Shanghai opening, it looks like they’ve got a captive audience.

The official opening date in Toronto is February 17.