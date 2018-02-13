Eat & Drink
Mary Macleod shortbread

Toronto bakery closing after 37 years for big move

Mary Macleod's Shortbread has outgrown its cookie shop and bakery on Queen Street East. It's a nice problem for a local business to have, but one that means moving into a bigger space and, in this case, away from the place it's called home for decades.

The 37-year-old company will be relocating to a large bakery and warehouse space near Pearson International Airport tomorrow.

"Since 2010, we've been expanding our business. Our current space was not big enough," said chief cookie officer Sharon Macleod to The Star in an interview about the move. "We actually had to rent storage in the area."

When they reopen at 80 Galaxy Blvd., Mary Macleod's Shortbread will have a loading dock and everything else needed to produce those delicious shortbread cookies under one roof.

The company will focus on online sales moving forward, according to Macleod, but don't worry – you'll still be able to find its products at lots of retail stores, including Whole Foods, Starbucks, Hickory Farms, Loblaw's, Summerhill Market, Holt Renfrew, Pusateri's and the AGO.

No wonder they need a bigger space.

