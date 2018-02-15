This is what replaced Baton Rouge at the Eaton Centre

The Eaton Centre just got a new street-level restaurant and bar, if you're looking for some surf & turf after a long day of shopping.

Meet Hendriks, a classy-looking steakhouse that prides itself on blending "award-winning design and delicious innovative cuisine to create a dramatic dining experience."

Located in the space formerly occupied by Baton Rouge, which closed about a year ago, Hendriks serves the same type of food and cocktails you might expect to see at The Keg, Earl's, or any of the other slick, mid-upscale dining chains downtown.

A post shared by Hendriks Restaurant & Bar (@hendriksrestaurant) on Oct 25, 2017 at 4:36am PDT

The difference is that Hendriks is not a chain – it's one of a kind.

Fans of the old Baton Rouge can still find three of the restaurant's locations around the city – one in Scarborough, one in North York and one in Vaughan.

The Baton Rouge located beneath the CN Tower was also replaced last year with a giant resto-pub called The Pint.