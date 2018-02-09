Italian chain Dal Moro's Fresh Pasta opening first Toronto location

The Venetian food gurus behind Dal Moro's Fresh Pasta To Go just announced that their unique brand of "rigorously Italian" cuisine is coming to North America in the form of a permanent restaurant, right here in Toronto.

"Dear friends," wrote the Venice-based brand on its Facebook page Friday. "Dal Moro's Fresh Pasta To Go is opening its first-ever North American location in Toronto, Canada!"

A new Instagram account dedicated to the restaurant also unleashed a series of photos this morning, presumably to get locals excited about eating fresh pomodoro, boscaiola, and nero di seppia (squid ink) pasta sauce.

Photos from their locations in Venice also flood social media.

Dal Moro's first-ever international restaurant will be located on Yonge Street, just north of Wellesley, though an opening date has yet to be announced.

Expect plenty of fresh-made spaghetti, penne, linguine and gnocchi, cooked "very carefully" based on the restaurant's "standards, exact timing and procedures."