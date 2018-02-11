Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 8 hours ago
mussels toronto

The top 5 AYCE mussels in Toronto

All you can eat mussels in Toronto let you go to town on these savoury mollusks. For a fixed price, you can chow down on as many mussels as your body can handle. Your stomach might hurt afterwards, but at least your wallet will feel good. 

Here are my picks for the top AYCE mussels in Toronto.

Smith Brothers

This Scarborough steakhouse has a deal for endless mussels and fries for lunch and dinner every day of the week. Their PEI mussels are doused in their special Smith Bros. premium lager with shallots and parsley. Eat until you're full for $25. 

Pure Spirits Oyster House

Every Monday night, this oyster restaurant in the Distillery District serves unlimited mussels for $20.95. They've got two types to choose from, soaked in either a traditional tomato sauce or a Thai yellow curry. 

Ilhas De Bruma

For $39 per person, you can get AYCE dinner from this Portuguese restaurant in Brockton Village. Every Friday and Saturday, they serve up a variety of seafood including mussels with salad, soups, and pasta.  

Ricarda’s

Head to this upscale Mediterranean restaurant in the Entertainment Distrct for their Jazz Brunch on Sundays between 11 a.m. to 3 pm. Their all you can eat feasts include live music and a seafood bar with mussels and oysters, plus desserts afterwards, all for $55. 

Dragon Pearl Buffet

For unlimited Asian-style mussels, this North York buffet offers black bean mussels along with their huge selection of Asian fare. Available every day of the week during lunch or dinner, adults pay $35.99 for dinner on Saturdays and Sundays. Every other evening of the week it's $23.49. 

Pure Spirits Oyster House

