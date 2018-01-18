Widespread protests planned against Tim Hortons over minimum wage

If you weren't already silently protesting Tim Hortons by going indie, more opportunities to dissent are coming as widespread protests are set to take place at locations across the city.

Leadnow and Fight for $15 and Fairness have outlined plans to protest the coffee giant over its treatment of employees as a result of the increase in minimum wage across Ontario.

Dubbed the National Day of Action, organizers plan to protest ten Toronto Tim's locations and across Canada "to stand against Tim Hortons execs allowing unfair cuts to workers," after it was revealed that paid breaks, tips, and benefits were on the chopping block.

Incredible response for Jan 19th Nat’l day of action on @TimHortons treatment of workers. 50+ actions from BC to Nova Scotia! More being organized! The #IStandWithTimHortonsWorkers movement is growing.@TimHortons just has to restore cuts to wages and benefits! #15andFairness pic.twitter.com/D1Epvz7tRZ — Deena Ladd (@DeenaLadd) January 18, 2018

The movement has already gained traction with many calling for a boycott of Tim Hortons, while the company issued a statement on its website claiming "unauthorized statements" made by "a reckless few" do not reflect the company or its values.

The protests are set to take place tomorrow, January 19, at locations across the city as detailed here.