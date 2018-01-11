Toronto is getting a Golden Krust Caribbean Bakery

Toronto's long-running search for the best Jamaican patty outside of Jamaica could finally come to an end this year when Golden Krust expands into Canada.

And before you ask, yes – they do have coco bread, and beef and cheese patties, curried chicken patties, soy patties, shrimp patties, adorable mini cocktail patties... they've even got patties made entirely of crust. Patty pastry patties!

Golden Krust Caribbean Bakery & Grill originated in St. Andrews, Jamaica circa 1980, but spread like wildfire across the U.S. after opening a location in New York nine years later.

Today, Golden Krust owns an entire block in the South Bronx where it produces patties for more than 100 franchises across the country.

It was the first Caribbean-owned company to be granted a franchise licence in the U.S. and is now considered the foremost Jamaican business in the entire country.

The so-called "best patty ever" will soon be available right here in Toronto, according to a recently-posted job listing, when the popular Carribbean food chain opens its first franchise north of the border.

No opening date has been confirmed at this time, but the job post reveals that Golden Krust will be setting up shop at the Sheridan Mall in North York – presumably, quite soon.

If Jamaican patties aren't your thing (for some reason,) there's still plenty to get excited about on Golden Krust's menu.

Toronto can look forward to a wide variety of "authentic, tasty Jamaican" cuisine like curried goat, jerk chicken, braised oxtail, fried plantains, callaloo, porridge, ackee and codfish and sandwiches galore.

Watch your back, Patty King.