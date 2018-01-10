Toronto is getting a bar made out of LEGO bricks

A life sized LEGO bar is set to be assembled in Toronto and, if you're lucky enough to score tickets, you'll be able to grab a drink there this spring.

An actual drink – not LEGO bricks in a beer stein.

The aptly named Legobar (not associated with the toy company) is a travelling pop-up party spot made from more than 1 million LEGO bricks.

The entire venue will be transported between 11 different cities this year, according to its creators, including New York, Los Angeles, London, Sydney, Melbourne, Montreal, Vancouver and Toronto.

Each time the structure moves, it will be taken apart and then rebuilt "into the ultimate nostalgia trip."

Not much has been revealed about the project so far, but the bar is promised to feature local DJs, custom LEGO sculptures, and "an abundance of blocks for people to shape into their own creations."

​The Legobar will arrive somewhere in Toronto around May or June this year.

Organizers will likely partner with an already established local bar for the venue's menu, according to Australia's Good Food, but every drink will be served in a cup made of LEGO bricks.

Tickets will be sold on a first come first serve basis, according to the pop-up's website, but you can register here to be notified of when they go on sale.