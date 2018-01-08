Eat & Drink
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Cafe Serano Toronto

Toronto's favourite Greek bakery is getting a new home

Eat & Drink
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

After more than 25 years of serving as Toronto's preeminent Greek bakery and European market, Serano is expanding into the cafe business.

The company announced on Instagram over the weekend that it would soon be opening up a new location at the corner of Pape and Gamble, just up the street from its longstanding family-run bakery at 830 Pape.

Cafe Serano is slated to open this spring, according to an Instagram profile set up for the business.

Few details have been announced aside from the store's location, but if the Cafe Serano is anything like Serano Bakery, you can expect a whole bunch of mindbogglingly good dessert options made from recipes straight out of Greece.

And also coffee. Cafes usually sell coffee.

Lead photo by

Serano Bakery

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto's favourite Greek bakery is getting a new home

PETA complains about squirming octopus served at Toronto restaurants

This Week on DineSafe: Cibo, Second Cup, RaviSoups, Subway, Sichuan Garden

You can now register for free groceries at Loblaws

The top 35 chicken wings in Toronto by neighbourhood

The top 5 vegan mac and cheese in Toronto

Toronto Tim Hortons under fire for new no-tipping policy

Toronto's getting a massive vegan Mexican restaurant