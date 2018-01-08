Toronto's favourite Greek bakery is getting a new home

After more than 25 years of serving as Toronto's preeminent Greek bakery and European market, Serano is expanding into the cafe business.

The company announced on Instagram over the weekend that it would soon be opening up a new location at the corner of Pape and Gamble, just up the street from its longstanding family-run bakery at 830 Pape.

Cafe Serano is slated to open this spring, according to an Instagram profile set up for the business.

Few details have been announced aside from the store's location, but if the Cafe Serano is anything like Serano Bakery, you can expect a whole bunch of mindbogglingly good dessert options made from recipes straight out of Greece.

And also coffee. Cafes usually sell coffee.