10 restaurants open for Boxing Day brunch in Toronto

Boxing day brunch in Toronto is the calorie-heavy reward for sitting through hours and hours of family time. You've been so good this holiday season, but now it's time to be naughty and indulge in all of your favourite morning staples.

Here's a list of some restaurants open for brunch this Boxing Day in Toronto.

A Hawaiian pulled pork benny is just one of the items you'll discover on the menu at this Harbord Village spot. They'll be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. the diner in Leslieville will be churning out buttermilk pancakes, fried egg sandwiches and more of your favourite morning staples.

This Queen West spot is where to indulge in s'mores pancakes, fried chicken and waffles and eggs benedict.

If you're hankering for a Mediterranean brunch after the holidays make your way to Richmond Hill to sink your teeth into some halloumi shakshouka. They'll be open starting at 8 a.m.

The culinary hub on Sterling Rd. will be doing their weekend brunch with some freshly baked scones and bagels schmeared with charred onion cream cheese among other menu selections.

This Bloor West Village favourite will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and serving all the usual items including their popular red velvet pancakes.

The Liberty Village staple will launch its 7 Days of Brunchmas on December 26. Load up on pancakes, bacon, mimosas and more.

Both their Queen St. and Wallace locations will be open starting at 10 a.m. where you'll find pancakes, omelettes and eggs bennies.

This Danforth East destination for eggs bennies will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The hotel diner near King and Bathurst will be open from 6 a.m. to 3 a.m. cooking up bacon and eggs, fried chicken and waffles and more.