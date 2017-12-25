Eat & Drink
Boxing Day 2017

10 restaurants open for Boxing Day brunch in Toronto

Boxing day brunch in Toronto is the calorie-heavy reward for sitting through hours and hours of family time. You've been so good this holiday season, but now it's time to be naughty and indulge in all of your favourite morning staples. 

Here's a list of some restaurants open for brunch this Boxing Day in Toronto.

J's Apron

A Hawaiian pulled pork benny is just one of the items you'll discover on the menu at this Harbord Village spot. They'll be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Okay Okay

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. the diner in Leslieville will be churning out buttermilk pancakes, fried egg sandwiches and more of your favourite morning staples.

Lisa Marie

This Queen West spot is where to indulge in s'mores pancakes, fried chicken and waffles and eggs benedict.

Cafe Landwer

If you're hankering for a Mediterranean brunch after the holidays make your way to Richmond Hill to sink your teeth into some halloumi shakshouka. They'll be open starting at 8 a.m.

Drake Commissary 

The culinary hub on Sterling Rd. will be doing their weekend brunch with some freshly baked scones and bagels schmeared with charred onion cream cheese among other menu selections.

The Good Fork

This Bloor West Village favourite will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and serving all the usual items including their popular red velvet pancakes. 

Mildred's Temple Kitchen

The Liberty Village staple will launch its 7 Days of Brunchmas on December 26. Load up on pancakes, bacon, mimosas and more.

Cafe Neon

Both their Queen St. and Wallace locations will be open starting at 10 a.m. where you'll find pancakes, omelettes and eggs bennies.

Hollandaise Diner

This Danforth East destination for eggs bennies will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Thompson Diner

The hotel diner near King and Bathurst will be open from 6 a.m. to 3 a.m. cooking up bacon and eggs,  fried chicken and waffles and more.

