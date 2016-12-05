5 winter getaways for food lovers in Toronto

There's no better time than winter for food-focused getaways from Toronto. While there's still plenty to do outside when the cold weather hits, for some of us the ideal winter escape involves cozying up by a fire and enjoying some excellent food and wine.

Here's a handful of awesome winter getaways for food lovers in Toronto.

Langdon Hall, Cambridge

Perhaps the ultimate in pampered culinary getaways, Langdon Hall takes its food and hospitality very seriously. You can relax in the country estate-style rooms and visit the spa by day, and have your senses dazzled in the dining room by night. The more cozy and casual Wilks' Bar is a great spot for lunch.

Cooking Schools in Prince Edward County

Here it's all about the DIY experience. The Waring House offers a variety of classes as well as overnight accommodations at its historic inn, while From the Farm Cookery School is devoted to showcasing the agricultural delights of the County by using local ingredients in its courses, which fittingly take place in an old farmhouse.

Eigensinn Farm and Collingwood

Michael Stadtlander's rustic dining experience in Singhampton has become a pilgrimage for food-obsessed Torontonians. Dinner is a hefty $300, but it's designed to be a memorable night. The nearby Pretty River Inn will arrange a taxi to the farm or you can stay in Collingwood and visit Haisai, the Stadtlander's restaurant in town.

Viamede, Kawarthas

Viamede is a historic resort property on Stony Lake that was given a major overhaul a few years ago. The Inn at Mt. Julian, its fine dining restaurant, offers five, seven, and nine-course tasting menus. They also have seasonal "Gathering" events, at which guests cook meals and join together at a long table for a feast and celebration of the area's bounty.

Niagara-on-the-Lake

It's hard to outdo Niagara-on-the-Lake for its culinary offerings. You can spend your days tasting wine across the region and nibbling on eats at places like Ravine Winery before heading into town to feast at Treadwell, Backhouse, and even the Pillar & Post. Food lovers might also enjoy the cooking classes at the Good Earth.