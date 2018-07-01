The top 5 vegan breakfast in Toronto

The top vegan breakfasts in Toronto won’t let you starve on just greens alone — unless that’s what you want. Go crazy on meat-, gluten- and dairy-free bennies, fake chicken and waffles and huevos rancheros (minus the eggs).

Here are my picks for the top vegan breakfasts in Toronto.

West Queen West’s newest go-to healthy restaurant has a sizeable menu that lasts all day with items like the Benny Benny, made from kale and tofu ricotta, and Irene’s Massive Breakfast: an indulgent affair of pancakes, home fries, and chickpea-kale omelettes.

There are plenty of locations of this vegan spot in and around the Financial District, so you’re covered if you work anywhere nearby. You’ll find vegan options like chia pudding, baked goods, tons of smoothies, and of course, toast — namely avocado and a peach gazpacho kind.

This popular Parkdale spot has a weekend menu with ridiculously decked out meals that you won’t believe are vegan. Benedicts, chocolate peanut butter waffles, and platters of tofu eggs, tempeh bacon and cashew milk butter (yum).

This Kensington favourite has a breakfast menu that’s all-day, all-vegan. Cornmeal waffles and oatmeal pancakes are all morning options, with tofu scrambles subbing the eggs in huevos rancheros or a veggie quiche.

With locations in the Junction and Little Italy, this vegan restaurant is a fave for morning meals which include ‘chik-un’ and waffles made with quinoa and chia seed pancakes.