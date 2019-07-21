The top 5 patios in Parkdale

Patios in Parkdale perfectly match the vibe of the 'hood. They're casual spots that have opted to keep things simple, skipping swanky patio decor and opting for a less-is-more approach. If you're on the hunt for a place to kick back outdoors on the west side, try one of these.

Here are my picks for the top patios in Parkdale.

The kitschy bar with an Eastern European menu sports a patio with booths and a light-bedazzled open roof for extra airiness. Take down big pretzels with yellow mustard and smoked fish plates outdoors.

This popular watering hole has a surprisingly charming and private patio where you can unwind with craft beer and a burger. There's also TVs, so you can catch the big game.

Kick back on the backyard patio at this popular Tibtean restaurant. The space has enough room for a hefty amount of drinkers and diners and flaunts flower baskets, trees and a few lanterns for good measure.

What sets this patio apart from the rest is that it operates year-round. Visit for a menu of soul food and cocktails in a prettily designed space, no matter the weather.

Here's one of the most spacious patios in the neighbourhood. Adorned with simple tables, chairs and an absence of umbrellas or frills of any kind, this patio is bare-bones but makes for a great spot to grab a beer with a larger crew.