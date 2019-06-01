The top 10 healthy brunch restaurants in Toronto

Brunch in Toronto is usually synonymous with indulgent dishes, boozy cocktails and that artery-clogging combination of bacon, cheese, eggs and bread. If cheat day has already come and gone, don't sulk because there are healthy options abound.

Here are my picks for the top healthy brunch spots in Toronto.

This restaurant with locations in Corktown and near King West does avocado toast, oatmeal and chia bowls all week, but on Saturday and Sunday, they breaks out the big guns. Paleo Waffles topped with fresh fruit and Steak & eggs are available until 3 p.m.

This all-organic restaurant in the Junction dishes out huevos rancheros made with baked eggs on blue corn tortillas as well as other delicious-sounding egg dishes. Most menu items are billed as meat-free, but you can always add on a side of bacon.

The Harbord Village restaurant boasts a menu of hearty power breakfasts with organic eggs, twice-baked beans, pico de gallo, guac' and a Red Fife English muffin. It's vegetarian by default but you can add bacon if you're craving extra protein. And, there's a whole lineup of elixirs, smoothies, and spritzers to wash everything down.

The Financial District location might not be open on the weekend, but the Queen West one sure is. Just like during the week, they'll be serving up avocado toast and eggs that are almost too pretty to eat.

The vegetarian Toronto chain boasts locations all across the city. Brunch is served weekends and holidays from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and serves offerings of gluten-free pancakes and full breakfasts with scrambled tofu and tempeh bacon.

Brunch runs on Sundays from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at this vegan restaurant in Yorkville. On the special menu you'll find cold pressed juices, avo toast, tofu scrambles, and banana pancakes.

This West Queen West joint was conceived by the same people behind the tasty vegan chain Kupfert & Kim. For brunch, you can sink your teeth into a super food burrito bowl, chickpea and kale omelette, smoothie bowls and much more.

Brunch runs on weekends and holidays until 2 p.m. at this popular Etobicoke spot. Order the Thrive Breakfast and dig into a crispy purple corn tortilla with scrambled tofu, guacamole, black beans, sofrito sauce, vegan sausage or tempeh bacon and a house salad.

Brunch near Yonge and St. Clair is available throughout the week where you can get meals made with quinoa, kale, sweet potatoes, roasted tomato, avocado, poached eggs or grilled tofu.

Smoothies, Omelettes, shakshuka and classic breakfasts featuring two farm eggs and bacon or sausage with fresh greens are among just a few of the offerings you'll be able to indulge in guilt-free at this Leslieville spot.