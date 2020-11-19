Eat & Drink
Etobicoke burgers

The top 5 burgers in Etobicoke

Burger joints in Etobicoke will satisfy all your meaty cravings. It's home to nostalgic, old-school joints and even places serving up South African eats. There's a lot to sink your teeth into in this part of town.

Here are my picks for the top burger joints in Etobicoke.

Apache Burgers

This iconic burger joint near Kipling station is an excellent source for old-school cheeseburgers, golden onion rings and crispy fries. The charbroiled burgers may not be gourmet, but will satisfy your cravings for beef and nostalgia at once.

Woody's Burgers

This popular spot on the Lakeshore grills its burgers over an open flame. Along with offering customizable options and stuffing patties with cheese, Woody's features ten signature burgers with internationally inspired flavours.

Etobicoke Burgers Toronto

You'll need napkins when chowing down on burgers from Woody's. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Plan B Burgers

Behold, one of Toronto's only destinations for South African fare. They specialize in, you guessed it, burgers and they're also totally halal. Order up The JoBurg'er and chow down on a patty topped with cheese, ketchup, lettuce, tomato, red onion and zesty "PB sauce".

Etobicoke Burgers Toronto

Get a taste of South Africia when visiting Plan B Burgers. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Magoo's

Hand-crafted lean beef burgers are a source of pride for this longstanding establishment. Have yours on a toasted bun dressed to order with the the garlicky Magoo mayo and a standard selection of toppings. Don't miss out on sidekicks like chili cheese fries and milkshakes either.

OBQ Burgers

It's all about fresh ground burgers and crisp cut fries at this restaurant on Brown's Line. Burgers range from your basic cheeseburgers to some over the top offerings including their Halo Deluxe Burger which comes with a crispy, gooey cheese skirt. 

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at Apache Burger

