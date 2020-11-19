The top 5 burgers in Etobicoke

Burger joints in Etobicoke will satisfy all your meaty cravings. It's home to nostalgic, old-school joints and even places serving up South African eats. There's a lot to sink your teeth into in this part of town.

Here are my picks for the top burger joints in Etobicoke.

This iconic burger joint near Kipling station is an excellent source for old-school cheeseburgers, golden onion rings and crispy fries. The charbroiled burgers may not be gourmet, but will satisfy your cravings for beef and nostalgia at once.

This popular spot on the Lakeshore grills its burgers over an open flame. Along with offering customizable options and stuffing patties with cheese, Woody's features ten signature burgers with internationally inspired flavours.

Behold, one of Toronto's only destinations for South African fare. They specialize in, you guessed it, burgers and they're also totally halal. Order up The JoBurg'er and chow down on a patty topped with cheese, ketchup, lettuce, tomato, red onion and zesty "PB sauce".

Hand-crafted lean beef burgers are a source of pride for this longstanding establishment. Have yours on a toasted bun dressed to order with the the garlicky Magoo mayo and a standard selection of toppings. Don't miss out on sidekicks like chili cheese fries and milkshakes either.

It's all about fresh ground burgers and crisp cut fries at this restaurant on Brown's Line. Burgers range from your basic cheeseburgers to some over the top offerings including their Halo Deluxe Burger which comes with a crispy, gooey cheese skirt.