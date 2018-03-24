Eat & Drink
Etobicoke brunch

The top 5 brunch restaurants in South Etobicoke

Brunch in South Etobicoke encapsulates all the usual bacon and benny options, with a variety of restaurants to choose from. Whether you're looking for vegetarian, Mexican, or a good ol' greasy diner, this pocket of Toronto has a pretty thorough list of options. 

Here are my picks for the top brunch spots in South Etobicoke.

Huevos Gourmet

You'll find Mexican and French-inspired eats at this spot by Islington and Lake Shore. They have an all-day brunch menu that includes free-range eggs with guac salsa, nachos breakfasts and savoury crepes. 

Thrive Organic Kitchen

It's vegetarian meals only at this spot by 31st Street. Head here for a weekend brunch of fair trade coffee paired with their Canadian platter, consisting of eggs, vegan sausage or tempeh bacon. If you're a marathon runner, dine here after your morning dash for a discount. 

Jodie’s Restaurant

This old school-looking diner on Horner Ave. has breakfast basics all day every day except Sunday. A guaranteed cheap eat, their Super Breakfast plate is a surefire win, coming with three eggs and all the classic favourites like ham, bacon, and home fries to fill you up. 

Kitchen on Sixth

Simultaneously a general store that sells frozen meals and a restaurant, brunches at this spot are served all day and include fancy benny options like a pork belly benedict, or one that comes with asparagus and prosciutto. 

Egglicious

There's definitely nothing healthy at this spot – but hey, it's the weekend, you deserve it. Open 365 days a year, this local favourite on Kipling has a huge selection of benedicts, omelettes, waffles, and a killer Lumberjack plate that comes with 3 of everything and pancakes. 

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at Huevos Gourmet

