Eat & Drink
Lisa Cumming
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
barista training toronto

10 places to get a coffee education in Toronto

Eat & Drink
Lisa Cumming
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Whether you want to open your own coffee shop, be a barista or just be able to impress your friends with your latte art and lingo, there are plenty of ways to learn more about the finer aspects of everyone's favourite morning beverage.

Here's a round-up of places to get a coffee education in Toronto.

Canadian Barista & Coffee Academy

The Academy has been around since 2001, offering intensive sessions like barista levels I, II and III ($279 each), "Bean to Cup" ($279) and "Opening a Coffee Business" ($795).

Merchants of Green Coffee

MGC hosts four workshops at their café just east of the DVP: "Green Beans 101", "The Art of Roasting", "The Alchemy of Brewing" and "Cupping & Tasting" ($50 each). 

The Espresso Institute of North America Inc.

This espresso training studio and coffee lab is run out of owner Ezra Braves coffee shop Ezra's Pound, but they also do home visits. All classes are custom, so pricing varies, and conducted by industry pros. 

Pilot Coffee Roasters

One of Toronto's top roasters, Pilot offers two barista training courses: Level One ($150)–the "Espresso Lab"–which teaches the basics, and Level Two ($150) called "Latte Art."

Bicerin Coffee Lab

Bicerin Coffee Lab regularly offers certification courses–with designations from the Specialty Coffee Association–and coffee workshops. There are also options to take private and group classes.

Mercury Espresso Bar

For baristas with big dreams, Mercury Espresso Bar in Leslieville offers an intensive, one-on-one nine-session course ($750). Covering everything from the basics to the minute details of crafting espresso drinks, this training is for the Rocky Balboas of coffee.

Zuccarini

Zuccarini makes espresso machines, so when it comes to operating one they really know what they're doing. They offer their "Commercial Barista Training" ($150) and Home Barista Training" ($75) courses.

Bartender One

BartenderOne offers their three hour "Buena Barista" course ($79) where students are taught about the coffee regions of the world  and learn techniques to pull that perfect shot of espresso.

M Square Coffee

This coffee hub in the Path offers "Brew Camp" where, instead of using espresso machines, they invite students to come in for a training session using either an aeropress or a clever coffee dripper. 

Port 1 Café and Gelateria

Just outside of Toronto, this café offers their "Basic Barista Training Workshop" ($120) which teaches the fundamentals of crafting espresso and espresso-based drinks. You'll learn everything from proper milk steaming techniques to dosing, grooming and tamping.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at Pilot Coffee. With files from Amanda Storey.

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto chefs are checking out of the restaurant industry

Toronto sushi restaurants the latest targets in use of black plastic

10 places to get a coffee education in Toronto

The top 5 bartending schools in Toronto

Toronto is getting a night market this spring

Toronto Food Events: Gluten Free Garage, Room 4 Dessert, Festival of Beer, Taste of Russia

Toronto bars could get last call extended to 4am this summer

Toronto Italian restaurant rolls back prices to 50 years ago