10 places to get a coffee education in Toronto

Whether you want to open your own coffee shop, be a barista or just be able to impress your friends with your latte art and lingo, there are plenty of ways to learn more about the finer aspects of everyone's favourite morning beverage.

Here's a round-up of places to get a coffee education in Toronto.

The Academy has been around since 2001, offering intensive sessions like barista levels I, II and III ($279 each), "Bean to Cup" ($279) and "Opening a Coffee Business" ($795).

MGC hosts four workshops at their café just east of the DVP: "Green Beans 101", "The Art of Roasting", "The Alchemy of Brewing" and "Cupping & Tasting" ($50 each).

This espresso training studio and coffee lab is run out of owner Ezra Braves coffee shop Ezra's Pound, but they also do home visits. All classes are custom, so pricing varies, and conducted by industry pros.

One of Toronto's top roasters, Pilot offers two barista training courses: Level One ($150)–the "Espresso Lab"–which teaches the basics, and Level Two ($150) called "Latte Art."

Bicerin Coffee Lab regularly offers certification courses–with designations from the Specialty Coffee Association–and coffee workshops. There are also options to take private and group classes.

For baristas with big dreams, Mercury Espresso Bar in Leslieville offers an intensive, one-on-one nine-session course ($750). Covering everything from the basics to the minute details of crafting espresso drinks, this training is for the Rocky Balboas of coffee.

Zuccarini makes espresso machines, so when it comes to operating one they really know what they're doing. They offer their "Commercial Barista Training" ($150) and Home Barista Training" ($75) courses.

BartenderOne offers their three hour "Buena Barista" course ($79) where students are taught about the coffee regions of the world and learn techniques to pull that perfect shot of espresso.

This coffee hub in the Path offers "Brew Camp" where, instead of using espresso machines, they invite students to come in for a training session using either an aeropress or a clever coffee dripper.

Just outside of Toronto, this café offers their "Basic Barista Training Workshop" ($120) which teaches the fundamentals of crafting espresso and espresso-based drinks. You'll learn everything from proper milk steaming techniques to dosing, grooming and tamping.