31 photos of beloved Toronto restaurants that no longer exist

COVID-19 has not been kind to bars and restaurants in Toronto, over 60 of which have closed since the start of the pandemic.

But losing restaurants, including those famous, beloved or too easily forgotten, is nothing new in the city, and looking back at what used to feed Toronto can bring on an overwhelming sense of nostalgia for some.

It would be nearly impossible to put together a definitive list of iconic or noteworthy restaurants that have shuttered over the years, but there's enough establishments with a photo history to warrant a look back.

The list below isn't anything close to a definitive list, but rather a random selection of restaurants that existed in Toronto over the last number of decades.

Here are some photos of restaurants in Toronto that were once loved but no longer exist.