Eat & Drink
Staff
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
lost restaurants toronto

31 photos of beloved Toronto restaurants that no longer exist

Eat & Drink
Staff
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

COVID-19 has not been kind to bars and restaurants in Toronto, over 60 of which have closed since the start of the pandemic.

But losing restaurants, including those famous, beloved or too easily forgotten, is nothing new in the city, and looking back at what used to feed Toronto can bring on an overwhelming sense of nostalgia for some.

It would be nearly impossible to put together a definitive list of iconic or noteworthy restaurants that have shuttered over the years, but there's enough establishments with a photo history to warrant a look back.

The list below isn't anything close to a definitive list, but rather a random selection of restaurants that existed in Toronto over the last number of decades. 

Here are some photos of restaurants in Toronto that were once loved but no longer exist.

Flora Dew

Flora Dew at Hanlan's Point.

Dutch Sisters restaurant

Dutch Sisters on Lake Shore Road (now Blvd).

Varsity Restaurant Toronto

Varsity Restaurant, Spadina and Bloor.

Sword Restuarant

Sword Restaurant, Yonge and King.

chop suey restaurant torontoChop Suey House near Elizabeth and Dundas.

Sign of the Steer

Sign of the Steet, Dupont and Davenport.

The Flame Restaurant

The Flame, Yonge and Heath (1950s).

shopsysShopsy's on Spadina north of Dundas.

Brown Derby

Brown Derby Tavern at Yonge and Dundas (1970s).

Pickin Chicken

Pickin Chicken, Lake Shore Blvd West (1980s) by Patrick Cummins.

Canary Restaurant

Canary Restaurant, Cherry St. by Patrick Cummins.

Frank Vetere Pizza

Frank Vetere Pizzeria.

Bobby Orr Pizza

Bobby Orr Pizza.

Ponderosa Toronto

Ponderosa Ad.

Cyranos restaurant toronto

Cyrano's and Steak & Burger on King East.

Steak and Burger Toronto

Steak & Burger at Yonge and Bloor (1970s).

bassels

Bassel's Restaurant at Yonge and Gerrard.

eds restaurant toronto

Ed's Warehouse at on King West.

Lime Rickeys

Lime Rickey's near Yonge and Eglinton.

Organ Grinder

Organ Grinder, The Esplanade.

Penrose Fish Chips

Penrose Fish & Chips, Mt. Pleasant Rd.

Captain Johns

Captain John's.

4Ds diner toronto

4D's Diner, Yorkville.

Eddie Shack donuts

Eddie Shack Donuts.

China House

China House, Eglinton Avenue.

Centro

Centro, Yonge north of Eglinton.

Peoples Foods

People's Foods near Dupont and St. George.

Mr Greenjeans

Mr. Greenjeans at the Eaton Centre.

Seniors steakhouse

Seniors Steakhouse, Yonge south of St. Clair.

steak pit torontoThe Steak Pit, Avenue Road north of Lawrence.

Lead photo by

Martin Reis at Yasi's Place. Writing by Derek Flack.

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

31 photos of beloved Toronto restaurants that no longer exist

75 essential restaurants for outdoor patio dining in Toronto

35 ice cream treats you need to try in Toronto this summer

Toronto restaurant puts 24 hour community fridges out front

10 patios in Toronto where you can watch sports on big screen TVs

Toronto bar blames customers for breaking rules as video of crowded patio spreads

Toronto restaurant forced to temporarily close due to city sidewalk construction

Toronto's favourite chocolate shop finally reopens after many long months