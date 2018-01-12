Food delivery apps in Toronto and how to order online

Food delivery in Toronto has transitioned from dialing a number, to ordering online to opening an app on your phone. While players have come and gone over the years, these days the industry has mostly consolidated with a handful of big players left.

Here's a round-up of the current crop of restaurant delivery services and apps in Toronto.

Since it's been around for awhile, this Canadian company has a huge selection of places to order or pickup from. In most cases, there's a minimum order and a sliding delivery fee starting at around $3.

This app is is probably the most expensive option, with increased fees for certain areas during busy times and a $4.99 delivery fee on all orders. But it's also arguably the easiest, requiring only the press of a button before your food magically appears at your door.

After absorbing Hurrier and several smaller delivery services, this German company has amassed a wide selection of restaurants to choose from. The site and app give you a nice rundown of the many food options and includes a set delivery fee of $4.50.

DoorDash is big on details, letting you customize your order down to the last bit. With a flat rate of $4.99 for delivery, you can order for groups, pre-order, or if you're feeling adventurous, try from a selection of different restaurants for free on the first order.

This Winnipeg based company allow for smaller orders, so you can try out new food options nearby. Delivery fees vary starting from $2.45 and could even be free if the order size is big enough.

This Richmond Hill based company specialized in Chinese food delivery and you'll find a lot of restaurants that aren't represented by the other players.