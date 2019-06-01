The top 10 patios for cheap drinks in Toronto

Patios in Toronto for cheap drinks are must-visits throughout the warmer months. Whether you need to unwind after work or find a place to hang out with friends on the weekend, these patios will keep your thirst quenched without breaking the bank.

Here are my picks for the top patios for cheap drinks in Toronto.

This corner patio on Queen West is where to go for pitchers for as low as $11.50 and food that is equally inexpensive. Try their all-day breakfast pancakes and beer. It's the new wine and cheese.

This Church St. patio has domestic bottles starting at $5.50 in addition to other well-priced specials. One of the best might just be their $5 mimosa special that's available daily from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

This Koreatown patio is often plush with students, and for good reason. They have beer specials for under $5 and cheap bar shots.

On Ryerson campus, this patio is where to congregate if you like the idea of pints for around $5. Cocktails are also some of the cheapest around.

This back patio is a bit of a hidden gem on a busy stretch on Queen West. It's the perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of the city and the $4.50 bottles of domestic beer don't hurt, either.

This 24-hour diner near Dundas and Ossington has $4 daily pint specials, making it a patio definitely worth visiting. Other cheap deals include $3 mimosas, $4 Caesers and $14 daily pitcher specials.

This sidewalk patio in Kensington Market is great for people-watching and boasts of menu of cocktails starting as low as $5.25.

The backyard patio here is exactly what you'd expect. It's a low-key, no-frills space, great for kicking back and drinking some budget-friendly house beer pitchers for $12.

The low-key sidewalk patio on College near Kensington Market is great for more than just Middle Eastern eats. Drinks won't set you back a ton, especially if you order up their daily microbrewery special for $6.

Drink specials can be found daily at this Danforth spot. Sit outside with a $5.75 pint, available Monday to Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.