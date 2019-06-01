Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
patios cheap drinks toronto

The top 10 patios for cheap drinks in Toronto

Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Patios in Toronto for cheap drinks are must-visits throughout the warmer months. Whether you need to unwind after work or find a place to hang out with friends on the weekend, these patios will keep your thirst quenched without breaking the bank.

Here are my picks for the top patios for cheap drinks in Toronto.

Java House

This corner patio on Queen West is where to go for pitchers for as low as $11.50 and food that is equally inexpensive. Try their all-day breakfast pancakes and beer. It's the new wine and cheese.

Patio Cheap Drinks Toronto

O'Grady's is one of the liveliest patios on Church Street. Photo by Jesse Milns.

O'Grady's

This Church St. patio has domestic bottles starting at $5.50 in addition to other well-priced specials. One of the best might just be their $5 mimosa special that's available daily from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Patio Cheap Drinks Toronto

Drink up cheap pints on the Pour Boy patio. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Pour Boy

This Koreatown patio is often plush with students, and for good reason. They have beer specials for under $5 and cheap bar shots.

Cheap Drinks Patio Toronto

Ram in the Rye is the ultimate student hangout. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Ram in the Rye

On Ryerson campus, this patio is where to congregate if you like the idea of pints for around $5. Cocktails are also some of the cheapest around. 

Cheap Drinks Patio Toronto

Get away from it all on the Done Right Inn patio. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Done Right Inn

This back patio is a bit of a hidden gem on a busy stretch on Queen West. It's the perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of the city and the $4.50 bottles of domestic beer don't hurt, either.

Cheap Drinks Patio Toronto

Soak up the sunshine on the Lakeview Restaurant patio. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Lakeview Restaurant

This 24-hour diner near Dundas and Ossington has $4 daily pint specials, making it a patio definitely worth visiting. Other cheap deals include $3 mimosas, $4 Caesers and $14 daily pitcher specials.

Cheap Drinks Patio Toronto

Take a break from walking around Kensington on the Last Temptation patio. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Last Temptation

This sidewalk patio in Kensington Market is great for people-watching and boasts of menu of cocktails starting as low as $5.25.

Cheap Drinks Patio Toronto

Kick back and relax in the backyard of Bistro 422. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Bistro 422

The backyard patio here is exactly what you'd expect. It's a low-key, no-frills space, great for kicking back and drinking some budget-friendly house beer pitchers for $12.

Cheap Drinks Patios Toronto

Jewish comfort food and cheap drinks at Free Times Cafe are a match made in heaven. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Free Times Cafe

The low-key sidewalk patio on College near Kensington Market is great for more than just Middle Eastern eats. Drinks won't set you back a ton, especially if you order up their daily microbrewery special for $6.

Cheap Drinks Patio Toronto

Stay cool under a umbrella on the Sauce on the Danforth patio. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Sauce on the Danforth

Drink specials can be found daily at this Danforth spot. Sit outside with a $5.75 pint, available Monday to Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at Java House

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

The top 10 new restaurant openings in Toronto for May

The top 10 patios for cheap drinks in Toronto

The top 10 healthy brunch restaurants in Toronto

The top 10 burgers you can eat at Toronto pubs

Toronto restaurants are warning each other not to use Uber Eats

Katz's deli is closing in Toronto and people are lining up for a last bite

Canada could get free Taco Bell during the NBA Finals

Toronto Restaurant Openings: Kaito Sushi, Doner G, Super Pho, Enchanted Poutinerie