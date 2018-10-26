What Eglinton Avenue used to look like in Toronto

Eglinton Avenue once felt like the end of civilization in Toronto at around the turn of the 20th century.

But, like the rest of the city, development in the years to follow was swift and by the 1930s, the character of the street as a retail strip around Yonge and westward was already well in place.

Eglinton's big growth spurt would take place between 1930 and 1960, during which period the street was widened to its current size and bridges were built across the Don Valley.

Fast forward to the 1990s and Eglinton could have once again seen a boom to rival its mid-century rise. An Eglinton subway was under construction in 1994 until Mike Harris replaced Bob Rae as Ontario Premier and killed the project.

After a nearly 25-year wait, construction is once again underway for rapid transit in the form of the Crosstown LRT. With it, you can bet that the street will once again undergo significant change.