Eglinton Ave History Toronto

What Eglinton Avenue used to look like in Toronto

What Eglinton Avenue used to look like in Toronto

Words by Staff
Updated 8 hours ago
Lead photo by

The Toronto Archives. With files from Derek Flack. 

Eglinton Avenue once felt like the end of civilization in Toronto at around the turn of the 20th century.

But, like the rest of the city, development in the years to follow was swift and by the 1930s, the character of the street as a retail strip around Yonge and westward was already well in place.

Eglinton's big growth spurt would take place between 1930 and 1960, during which period the street was widened to its current size and bridges were built across the Don Valley.

Fast forward to the 1990s and Eglinton could have once again seen a boom to rival its mid-century rise. An Eglinton subway was under construction in 1994 until Mike Harris replaced Bob Rae as Ontario Premier and killed the project.

After a nearly 25-year wait, construction is once again underway for rapid transit in the form of the Crosstown LRT. With it, you can bet that the street will once again undergo significant change. 

Eglinton Ave

Eglinton and Yonge (looking west), 1922

Eglinton Ave

Eglinton and Black Creek, 1929

Eglinton Ave


Eglinton looking across Weston, 1929

Eglinton Ave

Eglinton looking east from Kodak Plant, 1929

Eglinton Ave

Eglinton and Oriole Parkway, 1930

Eglinton Ave

Aerial of Eglinton and Keele area (Mount Dennis), 1930

Eglinton Ave

Eglinton & Yonge, 1930

Eglinton Ave

Eglinton and Avenue, 1935

Eglinton Ave

Eglinton between Oriole Parkway and Avenue Road, 1936

Eglinton Ave

Eglinton and Bathurst, 1953

Eglinton Ave

Eglinton and Victoria Park, 1949

Eglinton Ave

Eglinton and Don Mills, early 1950s

2Eglinton Ave

Power Supermarket Eglinton West,1955

Eglinton Ave

Eglinton and Hanna, 1955

Eglinton Ave

Eglinton and Sutherland, 1956

Eglinton Ave

Eglinton and Laird, 1956

Eglinton Ave

Eglinton and Laird, alternate view

Eglinton Ave

Eglinton looking east from Oswego, 1960s

Eglinton Ave

Eglinton and Yonge at night, 1962

Eglinton Ave

Eglinton Station bus bays, 1967

Eglinton Ave

Aerial of Yonge and Eglinton, 1969

Eglinton Ave

Eglinton and Victoria Park, 1969

Eglinton Ave

Allen Road looking towards Eglinton, 1978

Eglinton Ave

Leslie Bus at Eglinton and Yonge, early 1980s

Eglinton Ave

Eglinton Avenue East looking toward Don Mills, 1980s

Eglinton Ave

Eglinton and Avenue, 1990s

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

What Eglinton Avenue used to look like in Toronto

Ontario Cannabis Store unboxing videos hit YouTube

Ontario government might replace Canada Post for cannabis deliveries

Toronto airport has strict no removal policy for cannabis disposal bins

Ontario government to require all new teachers to take a math test

The Gardiner Expressway won't be closing this weekend after all

Toronto woman charged with witchcraft in $600K evil spirit scam

York University exploring all options to save new Markham campus