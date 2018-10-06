Toronto Malls

This is what malls used to look like in Toronto

Words by Staff
Updated 5 hours ago
Photos by

Toronto Archives. With files from Derek Flack.

Before the 1950s, malls generally did not exist. The photos from this time depict downtown department stores that, while big, are well integrated with their immediate surroundings in some capacity.

The shift from what one might call the proto-malls of the 1940s and 1950s to those of the 1960s and beyond is the degree to which things move indoors. Rather than big plazas, shopping centres tend to become enclosed spaces where customers can presumably find everything under one roof.

Here are some of the best vintage photos of Toronto malls.

1920s

Toronto Arcade Yonge Street

Yonge Street Arcade

Simpson's Building Toronto

Simpson's

Eaton Centre Toronto

The Eaton's Complex

1950s

Cloverdale Mall

Cloverdale Mall

Cloverdale Mall

Cloverdale Mall

Cloverdale Mall

Cloverdale Mall

Cloverdale Mall

Cloverdale Mall men's shop

2011519-cloverdale-1956--1.jpg

Cloverdale Mall

1960s

2011519-mall-1960s-unkown-s1464_fl0004_id0008-pr.jpg

Humbertown Mall

Humbertown Mall Toronto

Humbertown Mall

Humbertown Mall

Humbertown Mall

Humbertown Mall

Humbertown Mall

Yorkdale Mall

Yorkdale (Simpsons)

Yorkdale Mall

Yorkdale

Yorkdale Mall

Yorkdale

Yorkdale Mall

Yorkdale

1970s

Yorkdale Mall Ad

Yorkdale postcard

Fairview Mall Ad

Fairview Mall postcard

Sherway Gardens Grand Opening

Sherway Gardens grand opening (1972)

The Eaton Centre

The Eaton Centre

1980s

The Eaton Centre

The Eaton Centre

Don Mills Shopping Centre

Don Mills Shopping Centre

