This is what gas stations used to look like in Toronto

Gas stations have always featured prominently in Toronto, and have evolved significantly over time.

It's tough to pin down exactly what it is about this particular part of the urban fabric that so marks the difference between contemporary culture and that of past, but these images certainly seem to illustrate a different value system at work, if only architecturally.

Although corporate giants like Esso, BP and Shell are represented here, it's interesting to note that stations themselves are anything but homogeneous.

Also interesting are the prices. Although not visible in the majority of what's below, one particular image of an Esso pump from the early 60s shows the price of gas starting as low as 42 cents a gallon. Assuming that's a Canadian rather than an American gallon, that would put the price at about 10 cents a litre.

Check out these photos of what gas stations used to look like in Toronto.

1920s

1930s

1940s

1950s

1960s