Toronto is freaking out over cheap cellular data plans

The phone plan price wars got heated in Canada this weekend when, after a series of matching manoeuvres, the country's big three wireless providers all decided to offer 10 GB of data for just $60 a month.

These limited-time-only deals, which include unlimited nationwide calling, are unlike anything we've seen north of the border before.

PSA For everyone who struggles with going over with their data, Koodo Telus and Fido have $60/10GB. If you're paying that much for 1GB.. you're welcome! — Christy Cheung (@_christycheung) December 16, 2017

Few data plans even went up to 10 gigs a few years ago, and using that much data on one's cellphone would have cost hundreds of dollars per month in overage fees. For a lot of people, it still does – which is probably why the 60-for-10 promotions caused such a frenzy.

The reaction to the @Bell, @Rogers + @TELUS $60 10 GB plans really highlights the joke that Canada's Telecom system is. — Dave Scrivener (@davescrivener) December 18, 2017

The battle began on Thursday, when Rogers sub-brand Fido started promoting the 10GB for $60 package - though at that point, it was only 5GB, with an extra 5G of data for 24 months.

By Saturday, Bell and Telus sub-brand Koodo were matching the plan, but permanently – which forced Fido to follow suit.

The thing that I like most about this new 10GB for $60 thing that the big telecoms are suddenly offering is how it amounts to them admitting that it is very easy for them to offer us more for less, and that they've been gouging us all for years. — Mark Meeks (@carntankerous) December 17, 2017

People were chattering about the deal over social media all weekend long, leading to a rush on pretty much every wireless provider in Canada (at least in Ontario, which was one of only three provinces eligible for the promotion.)

Rogers/Fido vs Telus/Koodo vs Bell/Virgin $60/10GB Plan: Who Did You Pick? [POLL] https://t.co/7JUEVepqS5 — Usman (@DrUsmanQ) December 17, 2017

By Sunday, it was almost impossible to get through to any of the Big 3 telecoms or their sub-brands by phone.

@FidoSolutions spent over an hour on hold trying to get the 10gb/60$ plan. Never got through, called back and now fido is “unable to take calls”. Been waiting since yesterday on a response to FB message. What do I need to do to ensure I can get the plan?? Call @Bell instead?? — Matt Dominici (@mattdominici) December 18, 2017

Or live chat.

@TELUS trying to get through to change my plan for the $60 10gb of data and unlimited nationwide been on the phone on hold for over an hour. Are you going to honour this if I stay on the phone all day? Live chat isn't working on your site — Brianna (@HillierPhoto) December 17, 2017

Afraid of missing out, many people in Toronto headed out on foot to visit Telus, Rogers, Bell, Fido, and Koodo stores in person.

There’s a lineup at telus to get the special promo for $60 10GB. GAH. — Cyrus R (@itsCyrusR) 17 December 2017

Still, people struggled to get the plan thanks to long queues online, on the phone, and in person.

Spent an hour and twenty minutes on hold yesterday listening to the same five Christmas songs but was worth it for 10GB of data and unlimited calls for $60. — Josh McConnell (@joshmcconnell) 17 December 2017

Those who did, however, are positively stoked – and those who haven't yet are dead-set on landing the plan themselves before the offer expires with most providers on Dec. 19.