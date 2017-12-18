Tech
Toronto is freaking out over cheap cellular data plans

The phone plan price wars got heated in Canada this weekend when, after a series of matching manoeuvres, the country's big three wireless providers all decided to offer 10 GB of data for just $60 a month.

These limited-time-only deals, which include unlimited nationwide calling, are unlike anything we've seen north of the border before.

Few data plans even went up to 10 gigs a few years ago, and using that much data on one's cellphone would have cost hundreds of dollars per month in overage fees. For a lot of people, it still does – which is probably why the 60-for-10 promotions caused such a frenzy.

The battle began on Thursday, when Rogers sub-brand Fido started promoting the 10GB for $60 package  - though at that point, it was only 5GB, with an extra 5G of data for 24 months.

By Saturday, Bell and Telus sub-brand Koodo were  matching the plan, but permanently – which forced Fido to follow suit.

People were chattering about the deal over social media all weekend long, leading to a rush on pretty much every wireless provider in Canada (at least in Ontario, which was one of only three provinces eligible for the promotion.)

By Sunday, it was almost impossible to get through to any of the Big 3 telecoms or their sub-brands by phone.

Or live chat.

Afraid of missing out, many people in Toronto headed out on foot to visit Telus, Rogers, Bell, Fido, and Koodo stores in person.

Still, people struggled to get the plan thanks to long queues online, on the phone, and in person.

Those who did, however, are positively stoked – and those who haven't yet are dead-set on landing the plan themselves before the offer expires with most providers on Dec. 19.

