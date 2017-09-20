Tech
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 3 hours ago
Toronto startup lets you easily buy stuff not available in Canada

Few things make Canadians angrier than the sentence "we're sorry, this item is not available in your country."

A Toronto-based tech startup wants to change that by giving everyone, everywhere the ability to buy anything, regardless of where they live.

Wantboard describes itself as "a disruptive e-commerce market place" that allows people in Toronto to purchase things online that they couldn't previously buy due to geographic restrictions.

"Want a gadget only sold in the U.S.?" reads the company's website. "We'll get it for you!"

Right now, the marketplace seems geared towards electronics, which is good because that's a huge pain point for Canadian shoppers online.

You can currently buy Snapchat Spectacles, Pebble smartwatches Amazon Echo devices and more – all without huge markups and in Canadian dollars, without duties, customs charges or brokerage fees.

Instead of paying four times what they're worth on Ebay, you can now buy Snapchat Spectacles online from Canada through the Toronto-based Wantboard.

The site's FAQ section explains that all applicable U.S. sales taxes and import fees are factored into the cost up front, so there aren't any surprises when your product shows up in the mail.

"The amount shown on the checkout screen will be the total amount of your purchase," reads the website.

They also ship within Canada for free. 

Spectacles by Snap

